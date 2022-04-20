Police Foil Anti-CAA Protests In Agra

Agra: Elaborate security arrangements by the district administration have foiled attempts at major protests and demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here, so far.

Some Samajwadi Party (SP) workers, led by Wazid Nisar and Ram Sahai Yadav, on Thursday bared themselves despite shivering cold at the party office in Dholpur House. But they were prevented by the police from moving ahead.

A few other groups also tried to take out protest marches, but the police forced them back.

Some SP leaders complained that they had not been allowed out of their houses by the police. Roli Tiwari Mishra, former member of the state women''s commission, was held back in her house and not allowed to move out. In Mathura and Firozabad, small groups of SP workers protesting against state government policies were prevented from taking to streets. --IANS