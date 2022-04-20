Police Fire Tear Gas Shells As Students Indulge In Protest Near Degree College Ganderbal

Srinagar: Police fired tear gas shells as students indulged in violent protests against law enforcing agencies in central Kashmir Ganderbal district for the second consecutive day on Thursday. A group of students indulged in stone-pelting near Degree College Ganderbal in the main town, 21 km from here, again, a police official said. Clashes had broken out yesterday as students protested against the alleged "insensitivity" of traffic police which had stopped a passenger vehicle carrying large number of students in the morning. The protestors alleged that the action of the traffic cops had cost them academically. Though the protests were contained yesterday after police resorted to baton charge to disperse the students, violent clashes broke out this afternoon as well near the college as the students demanded action against the traffic cops, the official said. Three policemen have been injured in the clashes so far, the official said, adding damage has been done to the college property. Yesterday, seven protestors and eight policemen were hurt in the clashes.