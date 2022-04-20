Police Encounters: No Cover-Up, Says UP Govt

Lucknow: Unfazed by a Supreme Court notice on police encounters, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it was ready with the report to be submitted in the apex court.

State government spokesperson and Energy Minister Srikant Sharma told the media, "There is nothing to hide and the Yogi government had taken a right decision to control crime in the state."

The Supreme Court on Monday had asked the UP government to submit its report on the police encounters within two weeks. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Anand Kumar said here on Tuesday that UP police will justify its actions in the court soon.

He said from the day Yogi Adityanath government came to power in March 2017 till June 15, 2018, there were 2,174 police encounters in which 5,222 criminals were nabbed.

In the cross firing during the encounters, 59 awarded criminals had been killed and 534 injured. Talking to reporters, the ADG said four policemen were martyred while 390 received bullet injuries in the encounters.

"In the case of killing of 59 criminals, 25 magisterial probes have been completed. In 23 cases, police have filed the final report and in which court has accepted 16 cases so far," he said.

Mr Kumar said the UP police had followed all the norms set by the Supreme Court in any encounter, including probe by different stations and by a senior officer.

Besides, in all the encounters magisterial probe had been ordered, post-mortem of the criminal killed by a panel of doctors and sending the report to the National Human Rights Commission within 24 hours.

Mr Kumar clarified that police has no intention of taking life of any criminal but encounters occur when criminals open unprovoked firing. He said during the past one-and-a-half years, over 7,000 criminals had been arrested in the state of which over 2,000 are those who were wanted and UP police had announced reward on them.

"Just killing of 59 criminals of 2000 dreaded ones cannot be termed that UP police was eliminating the criminals in the name of law and order." UNI