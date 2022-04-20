Police destroy illegal arrack brewing units in Chittoor, Guntur

Amaravati: Several districts in Andhra Pradesh continue to witness illegal arrack brewing even as police cracked down on new cases in Chittoor and Guntur.

The Andhra government has set up a dedicated department, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), to curb illegal liquor brewing and sand mining.

On Wednesday, the SEB made raids and checked vehicles at Palamaner and NR Pet and seized 145 tetra packs of liquor, arresting one person.

"At NR Pet police limits, 600 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed," said a police official explaining about the arrangements made to brew illegal arrack.

In a similar fashion, Guntur rural police destroyed 4,000 litres of wash and 10 litres of arrack during a raid near Macherla in Guntur district.

In both places, police dumped drums full of liquid material meant to be used for brewing arrack.

Earlier in Piduguralla village, police arrested a person for illegally transporting liquor from Telangana worth Rs 1 lakh.

