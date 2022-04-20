Police deployed at Akhilesh Yadav's house, 2 MLCs held ahead of SP's 'Kisan yatra'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): As Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws, police force has been deployed outside his residence at Vikramaditya Marg.



Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh urged people to take part in 'Kisan yatra'.

Meanwhile, the apolice took Smajwadi Party Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) Rajpal Kashyap and Aashu Malik into custody while they were trying to visit the party office at Vikramaditya Marg.

"Why are the police stopping us? This is an undeclared emergency. Why is Akhilesh ji being stopped?" asked Kashyap.

The SP president has extended his support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers On December 8.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)