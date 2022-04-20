Police Denies Gang Rape Of Student In UP

Bulandshahr: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday claimed that the case of alleged gang rape of a student in the Siyana area in Bulandshahr district was an "accident" and not as reported earlier.

Inspector General of Police (Meerut) Praveen Kumar told reporters in Meerut that after investigation, police found that the girl, who had gone on a motorcycle with her boyfriend on Thursday, met with an accident. Later, she was found at the house of the boy and was admitted to the hospital.

The IG said that it was not a case of rape or gang rape as the girl herself went with the boy. However, the boy has been missing and a true picture would emerge when he is traced, he added.

Earlier in Hapur, police had lodged an FIR after family members complained of a gang rape.

It was said that the girl, an MBA student of Meerut University and a native of Garhmukteshwar, was allegedly gang-raped in the Siyana area in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

She was returning from Meerut by a bus but the vehicle broke down midway after which the girl took a lift in a car. The car occupants took the girl to Siyana in Bulandshahr and gang raped her. The girl was also thrashed with iron rod when she tried to resist. The girl was found in an unconscious state in a village in Syana area from where she was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim has been admitted to Meerut Medical College Hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were known to the victim due to which she took the lift in the car. UNI