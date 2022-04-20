Police Constable Shot Dead Over Property Dispute In Pilibhit

Lucknow: A constable posted at the Madhavtanda police station of the Pilibhit district was shot dead over a property dispute in the Gadarpur area of Udyam Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, police sources said here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the constable Mayank Kumar, originally hailing from Rampur district, was deployed in the PRP in the Madhavtanda outpost. Mr Kumar was also reportedly involved in a property dispute with one Manoj. Sources said that people from Mayank and Manoj's side were sitting at a 'dhaba' in the Gadarpur area of the Udyam Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday night when an altercation happened between the two sides.

After the argument heated up, Manoj shot Mayank dead with a country made pistol along with his accomplices.

A case against four people, including Manoj, has been registered into the matter. The main accused Manoj has been arrested by the Uttarakhand police. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other aides of the accused. UNI