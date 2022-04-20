Police complaint against Sunny Deol for abuses in 'Mohalla...'

Lucknow: A complaint has been filed with the police in Varanasi against popular film star Sunny Deol and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi over some abuses in their forthcoming film �Mohalla Assi�. Complainant Sarvajan Jagruti Sanstha has alleged that not only does it violate moral ethics, but it also shows Varanasi in poor light. The social organization filed the complaint at Bhelupur police station on Sunday. "The film hurts religious sentiments and we cannot allow such a film to be released," a complainant said. The film is based on a novel � �Kashi Ka Assi� - written by acclaimed Hindi writer Kashinath Singh. The film also stars Ravi Kishen and Sakshi Tanwar. Sunny Deol plays the lead role of a Sanskrit teacher and an orthodox religious priest (Pundit) while Sakshi Tanwar plays his wife. IANS