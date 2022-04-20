Police Bar People From Wearing Black At Amit Shah's Varanasi Rally

Varanasi: People wearing black clothes were not allowed to attend a public rally here to be addressed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a police officer, the move was to prevent any protests from "troublesome elements".

The police, however, did not explain why even media persons were also stopped from entering the premises.

Shah and Adityanath are in Varanasi to attend an event named 'Yuva Udghosh' which is an attempt by the party to connect with 17,000 first time voters.

Angry youngsters said they found the move objectionable as they were humiliated and barred from attending the event.

Over thirty students have also been detained and barred from attending the event, an official confirmed.

State BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and State Organisational Secretary Sunil Bansal are also attending the high-profile event.

Heavy security arrangements have been made at the venue of the event as Congress workers are learnt to be preparing for a massive protest against the BJP leaders, accusing them of letting down the people of Varanasi.

Anti-BJP pamphlets were distributed by Congress workers on the Sigra square on Friday evening.

The pamphlet holds Shah responsible for Justice Loya's death and also referred to him as a 'tadipaar' (Barred from entering the city).

Owing to the apprehensions of protests, massive security arrangements have already been made and 12 Assistant Superintendent rank officials, 35 Deputy Superintendents, seven SHO's, 350 Sub Inspectors, 2,128 constables and nine companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed for the event.