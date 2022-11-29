Police Awareness Campaign In Schools

Dineshpur (The Hawk): As part of the awareness campaign being run on the instructions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the police gave information about traffic, side effects of drugs, cyber crime and women's safety to the students of Government Primary and Upper Primary School, Midnapore. In a program held separately in both the schools on Tuesday, Station Officer Anil Upadhyay informed the students about the side effects of drugs and told them to stay away from them. He gave detailed information regarding various types of cyber crimes happening at present. Informed about how to protect yourself and your family from cyber crime. The girl students were informed about their legal officers. Told not to remain silent on any kind of misbehavior with you. He also gave detailed information about various portals run by the government for crime complaints. Principal Brijesh Dubey, Pradeep, Preeti Grover, Shankar Singh, Janki Devi, Aseem Das Vinod Kumar etc were present on this occasion.