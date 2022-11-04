Police Arrested Bullet Motorcycle And Mobile Thief And Sent Him To Jail

Dineshpur (The Hawk): After disclosing the incident of the bullet motorcycle and mobile phone stolen from the house, the police arrested a vicious thief and presented him in the court. Earlier, the police captain of the district disclosed the incident. The vicious thief who was caught later was sent to jail.

Harjit Singh, son of Ajmer Singh, resident of Jaynagar New Havens Colony, a village near the city, gave a complaint against unknown thieves in the police station on Thursday, saying that his bullet motorcycle number UK 06 BA 6631 and a mobile phone were stolen from the house by unknown thieves. SHO Anil Kumar Upadhyay started investigation by filing a case against unknown thieves. Disclosing the incident on Friday, Police Captain Manjunath TC said that on the information of an informer from nearby Rambagh village, Maninder Singh, son of Amarjeet Singh, resident of Norangabad Khari, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested with a stolen motorcycle and mobile phone. On Friday, a case was registered against the vicious thief caught under various sections and presented in the court and sent to jail.