Police Arrest Two Gautaskars With 55 Kg Of Beef

According to police, some people were foxing in Ikkad Khurd on Tuesday night. Whose informer gave the information of stone police and told that some people are cheating in Ikkad Khurd. The police arrested two accused in a raid at the place informed by the informer, with 55 kg of beef and suitable weapons in gokshi. The police also told that Gotaskar was doing cowardly in the courtyard of his house. Both of them were brought to the police station. In the interrogation, both of them named their names as Tufail, and Sher Mohammad son Gan Islam resident Ikkad Khurd against whom a case under the Cows Act Has been produced before the court.

