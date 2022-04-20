Police arrest father, son for objectionable post on PM

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Noida police arrested father and son for making objectionable comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posting it.

A criminal case was registered against both in Noida Kotwali Phase 2 while they have have been sent to jail after been produced in the court.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Salam while the name of the son is Rahmat residents of Shramik Kunj. Complaint was registered by a person living in Sector 93.

A case has been registered against both of them for misusing Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution. The police said father and son are accused of sending an objectionable post related to Prime Minister on WhatsApp day before yesterday.

--IANS