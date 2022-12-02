Police are fined Rs 5 lakh by a K'taka court for unlawful arrest

Dakshina Kannada (The Hawk): A local court fined the police Rs. 5 lakh on Friday for making a mistaken arrest in a POCSO case in this Karnataka district.

The policeman who was detained later proved to be innocent, but not before serving a year in judicial custody.

The District Second Additional FTSC POCSO Court instructed the police officers to deduct the fine amount from their paychecks after announcing the judgement. The victim will receive the sum as compensation, it was added.

An accusation of raping a little girl was made against one Naveen at the Mangaluru Rural police station. Sub-Inspector Rosamma P.P. filed a complaint against Naveen under POSCSO after taking the victim's statement. Inspector Revathi of the police received the case.

Naveen Sequera was arrested in place of Naveen throughout the course of the inquiry by ASI Kumar, who is a member of the Mangaluru Rural police station, and was then brought before the judge.

In her testimony before the magistrate, the victim girl referenced the accused Naveen but did not use the name Naveen Sequera. In the case, Inspector Revathi filed a charge sheet against Naveen.

The attorneys who spoke on behalf of the victim alerted the court to the fact that the accused's name appears solely as Naveen in all records filed to the court. It has been stated that the age is between 25 and 26.

The court was informed that Naveen Sequera, who was arrested, is 47 years old. The attorneys claimed that the wrong individual had been detained by the police, who then sentenced him to a year in judicial custody. They said that the case's offender had not been apprehended.

Judge K.U. Radha Krishna decided that Naveen Sequera is innocent after taking the arguments into account. Police inspector Revathi and SI Rosamma would be required to use money from their salary to pay the fine for capturing him and bringing him before the court.

The state home ministry's principal secretary was also tasked by the court to file a lawsuit against the police personnel. Rajesh Kumar Amtadi and Girish Shetty, attorneys, argued on behalf of the defendant.

(Inputs from Agencies)