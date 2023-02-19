Poetic Justice Meted Out To Udhav

How you can lose your all you have just to learn from Ex. Chief Shiv Sena Udhav Thackery. Kangna Ranaut sounds as if reading poetic justice written on the wall of time while Navneet Rana beating the drum to the rhythmic tune of ‘JO MERE RAM KA NAHIN, MERE KISI KAAM KA NAHIN’ and “JO MERE RAM KA NAHIN, DHANUSH BAAN USKE KAAM KA NAHIN’. This is what is called downward path heading towards final nemesis. In the aftermath of Election Commission’s decision of ripping Udhav’s faction of its symbol as well as the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and conferring the same to the Shinde group with Amit Shah having a last laugh speaks volumes of poetic justice done while a glimpse of the great fall could also be read in number of Udhav’s supporters gathering at the Matoshree in the evening and numbers in the morning conference. The dwindling numbers are trumpeting louder enough to visualise what music Udhav is to face in the coming elections. The irony of the situation is that the writer of the script appears to be Udhav himself and invisible Director and producer Sharad Panwar and Sanjay Raut playing the clawn.