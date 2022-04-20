PMO Foxed : Bijnor's 2486 Villages want to be TadiPaar to U'Khand

New Delhi (The Hawk): PMO utterly foxed, for the first time perhaps since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister4 and had his own PMO according to his selection, choices. At least 3 senior PMO officials --- of joint secretary, additional secretary ranks --- and their associate officers are wondering whether to direct (to become) Mahant Aadityanath to "free" 2486 villages of Bijnor under him and allow those villages and their citizens to cross over to neighbouring Uttarakhand whose Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is all too willing to accept them as his state's citizens/areas along with increase in his state's boundary.

The PMO officials involved in this "inscrutable imbroglio (because of official gazette notificartion necessary to that effect for that change as the states' areas would change which need to be notified to all and also the political repercussions thereafter). PMO officials involved in this pretty 'awkward' exercise are : Rohit Yadav, Joint Secretary in charge of UP apart from other responsibilities, Rudra Gaurav, Jt Secy, in charge of Uttarakhand apart from other responsibilities. Both of them individually/jointly are enervating to find the easiest way out of the what is being officially called "jigsaw puzzle" that when solved will surely incur many controversies but at the same time, the solution is a must or else, the villagers very soon in the ensuing days will march over to Uttarakhand without letting the administration know about it. It then will be a chaos, may be even, law and order problem!

Comparatively low profile, inconspicuous UP district Bijnor's around 2486 villages' residents most urgently want to be self-imposed tareepaar to neighbouring --- these villages share common border with Uttarakhand --- Uttarakhand for "better life, better amenities, better civic facilities, better living standards" for themselves like their immediate neighbours across the border between them. The latter are far flourishing, better off than them, claim "ees-paar(UP)-ke-log" 'khooley deel sey' and they even are envying them and praising Uttarakhand Government and its Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to the hilt 24x7x365. At the time of writing, they already have received informal consent from Uttarakhand Prashaasan. They have been invited there with open arms. They now are awaiting official green signal from UP Government and Uttarakhand Government via Government's Official Gazzette Notification because transferring the villages from a state to another means increase of 1 district's increase in boundary while reduction of same in another from where it is transferred to another.

The tehsils affected to be are : Nagina, Binor, Dhampur, najibabad. All these 4 are harding common border with Uttarakhand and in all these places, the masses are affected and penury-stricken. Resultwise, they are forced to be parsimonious against their very wishes. But they are helpless. But again, in all probability, they will not be so any more so, as they are extremely hopeful that they will enjoy tadipaar to Uttarakhand in the days to come. They want better lives for themselves anyway, come what may.