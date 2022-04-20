PMO Directs Health Ministry To Provide 150 Ventilators To SPCCC

New Delhi: Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday directed the Union health ministry to provide 150 ventilators to Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC) at city's south Delhi-based Chhatarpur area.

The facility was provided following request of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General S.S. Deswal who had sought allocation of 150 ventilators for addressing to the needs of critical patients at the SPCCC.

In a letter to Joint Secretary Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) Mandeep Bhandari, Prime Minister's Advisor Bhaskar Kulbe said: "As discussed with you, 150 ventilators provided under PM CARES Trust Fund, and embedded with GPS enabled devices, may be provided from the available stock on loan basis for a period of six months now, which, if necessary, may be extended further on review."

"I also request you to organise immediate installation of these ventilators by the selected vendors (s)."

Kulbe also said to advice SPCCC for the site preparation and necessary training of these ventilators by the selected vendors.

In the letter, it was also directed to inform the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan about the decision. There is a ward of 500 oxygen beds at the SPCCC where around 400 Covid-19 patients are presently admitted. —IANS