PML-N chief trying to stir up rebellion in Army - Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of trying to stir up a rebellion in the Pakistan army, by calling for changing the chief's of the country's army and the ISI.

Khan called Nawaz 'jackal' who he said was working with the enemy and "making India happy and proving himself as the biggest enemy of Pakistan," Dawn reported on Saturday.

He made these allegation on Friday while addressing a public gathering at Grassy Ground in Mingora after launching the Sehat Card Plus programme for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan further accused Sharif of indulging in widespread corruption and amassing a huge fortune and then running away from the country to the United Kingdom under the pretext of illness and was now sitting in London like a 'jackal' and conspiring with the enemy against his own country.

He also targeted Nawaz's daughter and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and accused her of taking advantage of being a woman and making baseless allegation against his government and the army, whom she accused of interfering in the country's politics, knowing that she will not be sent to prison.

Praising the Pakistan army Khan said that every Pakistani solider is a patriot who has rendered sacrifices for the safety of the country and patriotic Pakistanis would never allow corrupt politicians to hurl allegations against the Army.

Khan accused the Pakistan Democratic Movemet (PDM) as being nothing but a group of thieves and looter who had gathered under one umbrella and was asking for NRO after looting the country dry.

He asserted that he would never grant NRO to the politicians who had looted the country and if he did so it would be high treason with the country.

—UNI