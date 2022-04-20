PMK's Prospects Dim In Jayankondam, Post Vaithilingam Exit

Chennai: The prospects of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the AIADMK front at the Jayankondam Assembly constituency seems to have dimmed after party strongman and Vanniyar Sangam State secretary G. Vaithilingam quit from the post and the party.

Vaithilingam was a close aide of the late "Kaduvetti" J. Guru who was the state President of Vanniyar Sangham. Sources in the PMK said that the resignation of Vaithilingam on Wednesday has reduced the prospects of the PMK-AIADMK front in Jayankondam Assembly seat, considered a stronghold of the Vanniyar community -- the ideological fountainhead of the PMK.

Vaithilingam who was expecting to contest from the Jayankondam seat immediately resigned after the name of K. Balu, an advocate was considered for the seat.

The disgruntled leader, it is learnt, has been trying to convince Latha, the widow of J. Guru to contest from the seat as an Independent candidate.

If Latha contests from the seat, the Vanniyar votes will split, leading to the victory for DMK candidate.

Speaking over telephone from Ariyalur, Vaithilingam told IANS: "There is no role for hardworking lower level cadres in this party and only high profile people without grass root base can survive in the PMK now.

"I have been running around the constituency convincing the Vanniyar community of the 10.5 per cent sub-caste reservation under the MBC quota for the community, but I was not considered even though I had got 37,000 votes when the party contested alone in 2016.

"If the party does not consider this, then what more can one say."

When asked whether Latha will contest from the seat, the veteran leader said: "Politics is the art of possibilities. And in the best interests of the people of the constituency, lets wait."

