    India

    PM2.5 pollution in India drops 19% from 2017 to 2022: Analysis

    Nidhi Khurana
    July5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: A new study estimates that PM2.5 pollution in rural and urban India will decrease by about 19% between 2017 and 2022.

    In the same time frame, PM2.5 pollution has decreased by 38% in both urban and rural areas in Uttar Pradesh. Climate Trends, a non-governmental environmental think tank, used satellite data from IIT Delhi to find that Maharashtra saw the least reduction in PM2.5 pollution of any state in the country.

    PM2.5, or particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, poses the biggest threat to human health. Annual PM2.5 levels of 40 micrograms per cubic metre are considered safe.—Inputs from Agencies

