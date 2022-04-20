PM wishes Yogi Adityanath on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday, saying under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of progress.

"Birthday greetings to UP's dynamic and industrious CM, Shri @myogiadityanathJi. Under his leadership the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors," the prime minister tweeted.

He said there is a marked improvement in the lives of citizens.

"May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi said.

Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972.

—PTI