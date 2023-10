New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted his family of countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Shri Narendra Modi said that this pious festival marks the end of negative forces and brings the message of embracing the good in life.



Wishing you all a Happy Vijaya Dashami!"