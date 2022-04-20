PM will visit Chennai to pay respect to Jayalalithaa

New Delhi: (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Chennai on Tuesday to pay his last respect to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who died on Monday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.





Modi will leave for Chennai at 9.30 a.m. He will visit Rajaji Hall and lay wreath on the mortal remains of Jayalalithaa, who died after a bitter 74-day battle for life, sources said.





Condoling her death, Modi in a tweet said: "Deeply saddened at the passing away of Selvi Jayalalithaa. Her demise has left a huge void in Indian politics."





Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highway P. Radhakrishnan will represent the central government at the charismatic AIADMK leader's funeral.





Jayalalithaa died at 11.30 p.m. on Monday, triggering immense grief across the sprawling state. She was 68.





