PM Visits 'Param Brahma' Supercomputer Facility At IISER

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with scientists at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here and visited the supercomputer facility "Param Brahma", an official said.

The IISER scientists made a detailed presentation on varied topics ranging from new materials and devices for clean energy application to agricultural biotechnology to natural resource mapping.

These presentations also showcased cutting edge technologies in the field of molecular biology, antimicrobial resistance, climate studies and mathematical finance research, an official spokesperson said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the scientists for their informative presentations.

He also urged them to develop low cost technologies that would help cater to India''s specific requirements and help in fast-tracking India''s growth.

Modi also visited the state-of-the-art supercomputer "Param Brahma", deployed by C-DAC in IISER, which has a peak computing power of 797 Teraflops.

The IISER is a group of premier science education and research institutes in India.

The PM was on a two-day visit to the state''s cultural, IT and academic capital to attend the national DGPs/IGPs conference in Pune, held at IISER.

"Had an extensive interaction with faculty and researchers at the IISCR, Pune. They shared insightful presentations covering subjects ranging from clean energy, bio-tech, agriculture, molecular biology and more," Modi later tweeted.

