PM urges participation in 'Handloom Startup Grand Challenge'

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Handloom Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to India's rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate India's artistic traditions.

In another tweet quoting Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi said: "An excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers. Urging all those youngsters associated with the world of startups to take part."

Sharing link to apply for the 'Handloom Startup Grand Challenge', Goyal tweeted: "Handloom Startup Grand Challenge. Golden opportunity to innovate cost-effective solutions for developing technologically upgraded handlooms for better quality products with lesser drudgery for our handloom weavers."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people on National Handloom Day.

In a series of tweets, Shah said: "India's Handloom sector signifies our rich and diverse cultural heritage. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 on the same day and to revive this ancient Indian art.

"It is also aimed at encouraging countrymen to use handloom products woven by indigenous weavers. On this 8th National Handloom Day, let us join hands to further the Modi government's resolve to preserve and promote our handloom heritage and empower our handloom weavers, especially women."—IANS