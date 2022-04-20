PM To Visit Varanasi On Dec 22; To Attend National Cultural Fest

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting his Parliamentary constituency on December 22, for which the district administration has started preparation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already held a meeting in Lucknow and a video conferencing meet with the local authorities about the security, to be made for the PM's visit.

Official sources here today said that as per the schedule, the Prime Minister will reach the city on December 22 to attend a booth-level workers meeting of BJP. Apart from it, the PM may also take part in the ministry of culture's National Cultural Festival at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

This would be the ninth visit of Narendra Modi to his constituency after becoming the PM.

Meanwhile, a galaxy of classical, folk and theatre artistes will attend the third edition of the National Cultural Festival, to be organised by the Central ministry of culture at BHU from December 17. Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent charge) Mahesh Sharma will inaugurate the week-long festival on Saturday next, which will be also attended by the Prime Minister, officials here today said.

The festival comprises of a national theatre festival, folk dance and music festival, art exhibition, rangoli making, painting workshop, classic music and performances, short-term acting course, children's film festival and workshop, sanskriti exhibition, puppetry, contemporary art exhibition and one on Mahatma Gandhi's life and messages, outreach programmes and street plays.

While Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi will don the hat of a director for a play "Raju Raja Ram" and Manoj Joshi for "Chanakya" in National Theatre Festival, Padma awardees Channulal Mishra, Sonal Mansingh, Pandit Jasraj and N Rajam and group would be a part of Indian Classical music.

Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari, Padma Bhushan Pt Rajan-Sajan Mishra and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia will mark their presence along with Sufi singer Kailash Kher and Padmashri Wadali brothers and Malini Awasthi at Sanskriti Mela to be held at Assi ghat in collaboration with district administration. These activities will be held at different venues across the sprawling varsity campus. The first two editions of the cultural festival were held in October this year and in 2015 in Delhi. A total of seven cultural festivals is to be organised by the ministry to promote culture of the country.