PM To Visit Varanasi, Ghazipur On Saturday

Ghazipur/Varanasi: Amid threat by the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president and Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel to boycott the functions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting his parliamentary constituency and the adjoining Ghazipur on Saturday.

In Varanasi, the PM will inaugurate and lay foundation for several projects. Thereafter, he will go to Ghazipur where the PM will address a public meeting of the Rajbhars at the ITI ground. Elaborate security has been made in both the places and SPG sleuths have reached there to take the places of PM's visit under their custody.

BJP sources here on Sunday said that during his programme in Varanasi, the PM will dedicate 2 STP, water treatment plants in Saranath and Mahatma cancer institute in BHU, along with other projects on the day. The PM is also slated to visit the places, where the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas would be held from January 21, to review the arrangements. Mr Modi came to Varanasi last on November 12, when he addressed a public meeting in Wazidpur, after inaugurating several projects.

State Minister Anil Rajbhar, who is in charge of the Ghazipur rally, said that the rally named on Maharaja Suheldeo would be attended by more than 5 lakh people of the adjoining districts. The PM will also issue a commemorative postal stamp on backward caste Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects in Ghazipur. The visit of PM to Ghazipur would be after a gap of two years. He last came on November 14, 2016, when he announced several projects, mostly of the Railways, in Ghazipur. Minister of State for railways Manoj Sinha also represents Ghazipur in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, state cabinet minister and the SBSP president has announced not to attend PM's rally in Ghazipur. Rajbhar, who represents the Zahoorabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district, is the Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment minister in the state government. His SBSP is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The Minister, annoyed for not getting the invitation on time, had announced to boycott the PM's rally but BJP leaders are now trying to pacify him. An MLA from a constituency falling in Ghazipur and also a part of the state government, Rajbhar claimed he was never invited at the programmes of the prime minister held in that district and other parts of Poorvanchal. The SBSP chief said his party is preparing to contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own in UP. UNI