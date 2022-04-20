PM To Visit Varanasi, Ghazipur On Dec 29

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting his parliamentary constituency again this month, to inaugurate and lay foundation of several developmental projects.

The PM is slated to visit Varanasi on December 29, when he will also pay a brief visit to Ghazipur on the same day. State Minister Anil Rajbhar confirmed that PM would address a big rally of Rajbhar community in Ghazipur. He said that meetings are being held in all nearby districts, to woo people of the community and attend this rally.

BJP sources here on Sunday said that during his programme in Varanasi, the PM will dedicate 2 STP, water treatment plants in Saranath and Mahatma cancer institute in BHU, along with other projects on the day. The PM is also slated to visit the places, where the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas would be held from January 21, to review the arrangements.

Mr Modi came to Varanasi last on November 12, when he addressed a public meeting in Wazidpur, after inaugurating several projects.

Meanwhile, the visit of PM to Ghazipur would be after a gap of two years. He last came on November 14, 2016, when he announced several projects, mostly of the Railways, in Ghazipur. Minister of State for railways Manoj Sinha also represents Ghazipur in the Lok Sabha. UNI