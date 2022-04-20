PM To Visit Prayagraj On Dec 16, Oversee Kumbh Preparations

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Kumbh Mela area and inaugurate the newly-constructed projects in Sangam city and other temporary structures in the Mela area, on December 16.

The PM will also address a public meeting in the Mela area on the day, confirmed a senior BJP officials here on Sunday. Mr Modi is also slated to review the Kumbh arrangements personally during his visit. However, a meeting of the senior leaders chaired by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be held here on December 11 to finalise the preparation and other arrangements for the PM visit.

"The PM's rally will be attended by over 2 lakh people from the nearby districts," the officials claimed.

The PM, will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 3500 crore during his visit, which are mostly on beautification of the city and other projects in the mela area.

However, the visit of Mr Modi will be a day after, when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is slated to lead foreign delegations from 172 countries in the Kumbh Mela area, to aware them about the facilities and other details of the fair. In view of the visit of the foreign delegations and of the PM, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is camping in Prayagraj since Saturday evening, has instructed the officials to complete all the projects and other preparation of the Kumbh by December 15. UNI