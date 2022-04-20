PM To Visit Lucknow For Two Days From June 20

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting the city of Nawabs for two days from June 20, to attend the International Yoga Day function. Though there are couple of programmes to be attended by the PM, apart from meeting the senior party officials, there are very less chances that he would inaugurate the first commercial run of Lucknow Metro rail. The PM is slated to stay in Lucknow for around 21 hours. Official sources here today said Mr Modi will arrive in Lucknow at around 1530 hrs on June 20 and from airport, will go directly to the CDRI new building in Jankipuram by chopper. After inaugurating the new CDRI building, which was pending for more than three years, the PM will then go to Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) nearby. At AKTU, Mr Modi will inaugurate a museum, where there are bronze statues of 11 renowned scientists of the country and will then visit the library for research for nano and bio-technology. Later, he will also meet the students and address them. From AKTU, the Prime Minister will directly come to Rajbhawan, where he will have a night stay. On the next day, the PM will reach Rama Bai Maidan at 0600 hrs for a one hour long yoga programme, on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. Mr Modi would do yoga along with several dignitaries, including UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, apart from Union and State Ministers, along with over 55,000 people. Later, the PM would leave for New Delhi, at around 1230 hrs.

UNI