PM To Visit Four Different Places In UP This February

Lucknow: Prime minister Narendra Modi will address at least four functions in Uttar Pradesh this month, criss crossing the state from West to east before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls expected in the first week of March.

The PM during his visit will also lay the foundation of the ambitious Defence corridor and the Bundelkhand expressway.

There is also a possibility that PM could again visit Kumbh at Prayagraj this month.

BJP sources here on Sunday said that PM is likely to visit Mathura on Febraury 11, Jhansi on February 17, Varanasi on February 19 and Gorakhpur on February 24. According to the preliminary programmee on February 11, Mr Modi will visit Mathura to attend the programmee of the Akshaypatra Foundation.

On February 17, PM will lay the foundation of defence corridor and the Bundelkhand expressway in Jhansi while on February 19, he will visit his Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

In Varanasi, the PM will attend the programmee of Ravidas Jayanti at his birthplace and later will address a public meeting at Orhe village in Rohaniya assembly segment under his Lok Sabha seat. The public rally would be a big event for the BJP where they would target to bring 5 lakh people and PM will inaugurate and lay foundation of several development programmes.

Lastly, the PM would attend the valedictory session of the BJP's Kisan Morcha national conference in Gorakhpur on February 24.

However there are speculation that PM could also visit Kumbh at Prayagraj along with some of his ministerial colleagues this month. But there is no confirmation about the programme. Similarly UP government has not announced the date for the second ground breaking programme to launch the industrial projects came during the investors summit last year. PM is also slated to come to Lucknow for the ground breaking programme. UNI