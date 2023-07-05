    Menu
    PM to visit 4 states on Jul 7-8, inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore

    Nidhi Khurana
    July5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will go to the states of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 7 and the states of Telangana and Rajasthan on July 8, according to a statement released by his office on Wednesday.

    Elections are scheduled for later this year in all of these states except Uttar Pradesh.

    According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for several development projects at a public programme in Raipur on July 7 at approximately 10:45 am.—Inputs from Agencies

