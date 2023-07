New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th installment of the PM-KISAN plan to approximately 8.5 crore farmer beneficiaries.

According to a press release, the money will be distributed at a ceremony in Sikar, Rajasthan on Thursday.

Since the scheme's commencement, it is projected that around Rs 2.59 lakh crore will have been distributed to beneficiaries.—Inputs from Agencies