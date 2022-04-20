PM To Lay Foundation Stone For Kashi Vishwanath Corridor In Varanasi Today

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of his dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by performing Bhoomi-Pujan here on Friday. after worshiping at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

It would, probably, be the last visit to his parliamentary constituency before the announcement of dates for forthcoming parliamentary elections.

It would be a busy day for Mr Modi in the state when apart from Varanasi, he will also attend some events in Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

When the PM came here during Sant Ravidas Jayanti on February 19, he could not visit the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project site as arrangements were incomplete there. Though the visit to his constituency would be short- of around three hours- it holds importance as it on the same line, five years ago, that Mr Modi had decided to contest from this holy city. The message is clear to woo the Hindus from the ancient city of Kashi.

In 2014, the decision of Mr Modi to contest elections from Varanasi proved very fruitful and this time too, the party is expecting the same results as this city is not only the biggest in Purvanchal (eastern UP) but geographically, it is very close to dozens of districts of adjoining states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The people of these areas not only have 'Roti-Beti' relations but also they come here regularly for higher education, better treatment and business and during the last five years, PM had focus on these sectors.

According to official sources here on Thursday, the PM will perform Bhoomi-pujan for proposed corridor and then worship at the Ganga ghat and at Kashi Vishwanath temple. In the proposed corridor, ground leveling work on about 30,000 square metres has almost completed and three stages have been made there from which there would be clear view of Lalita and Manikarnika ghats. PM will also look after design and model of proposed corridor.

In view of the visit, a temporary road from Chhatdwar to Neelkanth via office of Shree Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board has been made apart from other arrangements including installation of bio-toilets.

In wake of Pulwama terror attack and air surgical strike in Pakistan, fool-proof security arrangements have been made on all the three fronts not only in the proposed venues where the PM will visit but also in the air and river.

About 3,000 security personnel, several companies of para-military forces and PAC under the leadership of 12 SP ranked officers, 15 ASPs and 35 DSPs will be deployed apart from NSG and ATS commandoes. Besides, bomb disposal and dog squads apart from anti-mine detection unit personnel will also be deployed. At all the venues, there would be watchful vigil of SPG personnel.

A dummy fleet rehearsal was done here on Thursday. District and police officers also held meeting to review the preparations and SPG personnel took command on Kashi Vishwanath Corridor site, keeping watch there with the help of drone cameras. According to information, he will land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Babapur around 0900 hrs and from there he will visit to the Police Lines Helipad by copter. From there, he will go to Kashi Vishwanath temple in motorcade and after completion of programme there, he will return there and visit Aedhe village helipad from where he will go to Pt Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul (Trade Facilitation Centre) where he will felicitate seven women of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in a programme of National Livelihood Mission and interact with them as it will also be the International Women's Day. Besides, Modi will also go through the exhibition in which the products of SHGs would be displayed. UNI