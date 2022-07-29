Five year outlay of scheme: over Rs 3 lakh crore

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the Grand Finale marking the culmination of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ on 30th July at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. During the programme, Prime Minister will launch the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC. He will also launch the National Solar rooftop portal.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple path breaking initiatives in the power sector. These reforms have transformed the sector, with the focus being on making affordable power available for all. Electrification of about 18,000 villages which did-not have access to power earlier signified the commitment of the government towards ensuring last mile outreach.

In a historic initiative, Prime Minister will launch the Ministry of Power’s flagship Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, which is aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the DISCOMs and Power Departments. With an outlay of over Rs. 3 lakh crore over a period of five years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to DISCOMs for modernization and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, focussing on improvement of the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers. It also aims to reduce the AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses to pan-India levels of 12-15% and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply - Average Revenue Realized) gap to zero by 2024-25 by improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of all state-sector DISCOMs and Power Departments.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5200 crore. He will inaugurate the 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar Project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project in Kerala. He will lay the foundation stone of 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

The Ramagundam project is India’s largest floating solar PV project with 4.5 lakh ‘Made in India’ solar PV modules. Kayamkulam project is the second largest floating solar PV project consisting of 3 lakh ‘Made in India’ solar PV panels floating on water.

The 735 MW Solar PV Project at Nokh, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is India’s largest Domestic Content Requirement based Solar project with 1000 MWp at a single location, deploying high-wattage bifacial PV Modules with tracker system. The Green Hydrogen Mobility Project at Leh, Ladakh is a pilot project and aims for five Fuel Cell Buses to be run in and around Leh. This pilot project would be the first deployment of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for public use in India. The Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project at NTPC Kawas Township will be India’s first Green Hydrogen Blending Project helping in reducing the usage of natural gas.

Prime Minister will also launch national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants, starting from registering the applications to release of subsidy in residential consumers’ bank accounts after installation and inspection of the plant.

‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ is taking place from 25th to 30th July, as part of ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Organised across the country, it showcases the transformation in the power sector achieved in the last eight years. It aims to empower citizens by improving their awareness and participation in various power related initiatives, schemes and programmes of government.