PM To Launch Gangajal Drinking Water Project In Taj City Today

Agra: The much-awaited Ganga jal project to provide clean drinking water to the Taj city will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

During his short visit to the city, PM will also lay foundation stone for Integrated Command and Control Centre for Agra Smart City, upgradation of SN Medical College and other projects, official sources said here on Tuesday. The Gangajal programme has a project cost of Rs. 2880 Crore. It will provide Agra with better and more assured water supply. It will benefit both the residents of the city as well as tourists. Upgradation of SN Medical College in Agra will be done at a project cost of Rs. 200 crore, which also includes creation of 100 bed maternity wing in the Women's hospital. This will help provide better health and maternity care for the weaker sections of the society.

Integrated Command and Control Centre for Agra Smart City will be created at a project cost of Rs. 285 crore. This will help to develop Agra as a modern world class smart city, befitting its stature as a premium tourist destination.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering at Kothi Meena Bazaar in the city during his two hours stay. This will be Prime Minister's second visit to the city. During his earlier visit on November 20, 2016, he launched PM Awas Yojana (Gramin). Under this scheme 65 lakh houses have been constructed till date including 9.2 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. He launched rail infrastructure and services specific in the region. UNI