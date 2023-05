New Delhi: On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open the brand-new Parliament building.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Speaker Om Birla met with Modi on Thursday and invited him to attend the opening of the new facility.

It was stated there would be enough room for 888 lawmakers in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha chamber in the new Parliament building.—Inputs from Agencies