PM To Address Two Dozen Election Rallies In UP

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address around two dozen rallies in Uttar Pradesh and the number might go up if demand arises and time persists for the Prime Minister.

A senior BJP leader said here on Friday that a tentative programme suggests that he will address around 20 rallies across Uttar Pradesh during this Lok Sabha election. The campaign will start from western UP.

"It is not clear that when he will address first rally and from where but it is most likely that he will kick-start his campaign after a darshan at Shankumbri Devi temple in Saharanpur," the leader said. The first phase of election for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh starts from April 11 when votes will be cast in eight constituencies of western UP. The alliance partners of SP, BSP and RLD will also start campaign from Saharanpur on April 7. During assembly elections of 2017 PM was initially planned to address 12 rallies but later on he addressed 21 rallies. "This could be the case this time too. UP is important state for us and Modi ji could be asked to address more rallies," the source said. UNI