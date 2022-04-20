PM To Address Rally In Saharanpur's Nanota On Apr 5

Saharanpur: Leaving no stone unturned for party campaigning in West Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a BJP rally in the Nanota town in this district of UP on April 5.

BJP's Meerut unit president Ashwini Tyagi said a large number of people are set to attend the rally of Mr Modi in Nanota.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also address a rally in Rajput Bahul Badgaon of the district on April 1. District Magistrate (DM) Alok Pandey on Saturday gave this information.

Nanota town comes under the Kairana Lok Sabha area and the BJP has fielded Pradeep Singh from Kairana.

On the other hand, Badgaon area is a part of Saharanpur parliamentary seat.

A struggle between the Dalits and the Rajput community of Badgaon's Shabbirpur village had also taken place in April 2017.

While the BJP had won the Kairana seat in the 2014 elections with 50 per cent votes, in the by-elections which took place in 2017 after the death of MP Hukum Singh, his daughter and BJP candidate Mriganka Singh was defeated. Notably, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Ajit Singh will hold a joint rally in Deoband on April 7. UNI