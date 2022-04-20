PM to address Parivartan rally in Moradabad tomorrow

Moradabad: (UNI) With opposition parties leaving no stone unturned to corner the Centre over its demonetisation move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a Parivartan rally here tomorrow.



Amid tight security arrangements, the Prime Minister would again give his version of the demonetisation before the masses in Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls early next year.

Security personnel have already been deployed with SPG sleuths taking over the rally ground, which is in sector two of the city.

This would be the fourth parivartan rally of the PM, first being on November 14 in Ghazipur, second in Agra on November 20 and the third in Kushinagar on November 27.

After Moradabad, Mr Modi will address two more Parivartan rallies, at Bariach on December 11 and in Kanpur on December 19.

BJP leaders in the region are preparing to go with all guns blazing in this Parivartan rally and the party has kept a target of gathering a crowd of more than two lakh to showcase that public is supporting demonetisation move.

The party's Moradabad district unit president Hari Om Sharma said here today that more than two lakh people belonging to Moradabad division, including Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal and Bijnor, are expected to participate in the rally

"As a large number of people will attend the rally,it will showcase that public is with PM Narendra Modi. If people are angry or disappointed with demonetisation move of the PM, the public will never make efforts to attend his rally," Sharma said.

He added that a high turnout at Mr Modi's rally will give a befitting reply to the opposition parties which have been criticising scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

For ensuring adequate gathering at the rally, BJP leaders have been publicising about the proposed Modi's Parivartan rally in remote villages. "Though public is enthusiastic about the rally, we are informing them about the schedule at the block level and interiors. A large number of people want to attend the rally but we lack adequate vehicles to help them to visit the rally ground," said Sharma.

Apart from the PM, state party chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and party state in charge Om Mathur are expected to participate in the rally there. Local leaders have started preparation for of the grand event.

The yatra, which was started from four corners of UP ? Saharanpur, Laliltpur, Sonbhadra and Ballia ? was flagged off by party president Amit Shah at Saharanpur on November 5.

After travelling all 403 assembly constituencies, the four yatras will culminate on December 24 in Lucknow. The yatra, which began from Saharanpur, will reach Moradabad on December 3 and will stay there for two days before leaving for Rampur. It will reach Bareilly by December 8.





UNI

