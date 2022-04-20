PM To Address Farmers' Rally In Gorakhpur On Feb 24

Siddharthnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a farmers' rally on February 24 in Gorakhpur kick-starting the campaigning in Eastern Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections.

BJP sources on Saturday here said that the Prime Minister, who will attend the conclusion ceremony of the national convention of the party's two-day Kisan Morcha, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various schemes on the occasion.

Apart from this, Mr Modi is also expected to kick-start the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojana worth Rs 75,000 crore. Under the scheme, 1 crore farmers will get a sum of Rs 2,000.

According to sources, the two-day Kisan Morcha's national convention will be inaugurated by BJP National President Amit Shah on February 23.

The party leaders and workers are working hard to make the farmer rally a success.