PM To Address Farmers' Maha Kumbh In Shahjahanpur On Jul 21

Shahjahanpur: After the success of four public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in just over a fortnight in Uttar Pradesh, the state BJP leadership has geared up for another big farmers maharally here on July 21.

In the proposed rally, the PM will address the farmers' problems and highlight the Centre's move to hike the MSP of the Kharif crops.

The PM had addressed his first rally in Sant Kabir Nagar in the end of June and attended three back to back rallies in Azamgarh, his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and in Mirzapur on July 14-15.

Now all eyes are on the PM's next big rally in Shahjahanpur which has been named as 'Annadata rally" to target the farmers of the 125 kilometers radius area in the districts of Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Badaun and others.

The party is expecting around 3 lakh farmers from surrounding districts to participate in the event. BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here on Monday that the Centre has done a lot for the farmers during its four-year regime and the hike in the MSP on Kharif crop is unprecedented.

"Hike of Rs 200 per quintal on paddy and rise in the MSP of other crop to a maximum of Rs 1,800 per quintal itself proves the commitment of the BJP towards the ryots," he said. Shahjahanpur is only of the rich agriculture production district of UP which tops in wheat and sugarcane cultivation.

However, the region is among the weakest area of the BJP though in 2014 the party won in the Lok Sabha polls. Dominated by Dalits and backwards, Shahjahanpur area is the main focus ground for the BJP as strengthening of the party in this area would automatically boost the party's fortune in the nearby areas of Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bareilly and Farrukhabad. Presently, Ms Krishna Raj, the BJP MP from Shahjahanpur is a minister of state in the Union government. UNI