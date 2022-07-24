PM to address event marking 10th death anniversary of Harmohan Singh Yadav

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday virtually address an event marking the 10th death anniversary of Harmohan Singh Yadav, a former Samajwadi Party MP.

The Prime Minister’s participation is in recognition of the great contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society, according to government sources.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community and remained active in politics for a long time.

His son Sukhram Singh Yadav was also a former Rajya Sabha Member.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was born on October 18, 1921, in ‘Meharban Singh Ka Purva’ village of Kanpur. He entered into politics when he was 31 years old. He served in various capacities including as MLC and MLA in Uttar Pradesh from 1970 to 1990.

In 1991, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time and served as a member of several parliamentary committees. In 1997, he was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the second time. He also served as the national chairman of ‘Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha’.

Harmohan Singh Yadav had close relations with Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia.

With the help of his son Sukhram Singh, Harmohan Singh Yadav established many educational institutions in and around Kanpur.

He died on July 25, 2012.—IANS