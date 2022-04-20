PM Throws Open 3D Virtual Museum In Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday threw open the Virtual Experiential Museum for people, here at Man Mahal in his parliamentary constituency.

The Museum, which gives a cultural and spiritual tour of the city, had been waiting for its formal inauguration since February 19.

Mr Modi himself took the opportunity to have a glimpse of the traditional Kashi, through 3D affect and watched a program in the Virtual Experiential Museum.

PM was accompanied by BJP working president JP Nadda, UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey. PM also went through the museum and showed interest in the articles kept there to showcase the traditional Kashi through 3D affect.

The visitors can now immerse digital lamps in Ganga, take a virtual dip in the holy river, watch digitalised Benarasi paan being made and enjoy Benares gharana's music in the museum which is just near the Dashashmed ghat. The ministry's National Council of Science Museum has conceptualised, designed and developed the museum that will be known as Abhasiya-Anubhuti Sangralaya. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) did the conservation work of the Man Mahal, an early 17th century protected monument, where the museum is housed, said the official.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the knowledge partner for the museum, has been divided into eight sections.

The museum will offer a nearly 90-minute digital travel through the city to capture Varanasi's cultural, religious and socio-economic facets. A group of 15-20 visitors can take a digital city tour at one time.

The museum has endeavoured to encapsulate the civilisation and the ras (flavor) of Varanasi in small space and time.

Four layered painting in traditional Varanasi style and one of the city's oldest maps would greet the visitors at the museum where a film will narrate the city's history before they are taken for a digital tour through the lanes of Varanasi's lanes.

There are separate sections on the city's fabric, music and travelers who come to Varanasi. A digitalised Yagnana (holy fire) and the importance of Moksha or salvation in the holy city will also be highlighted at the museum. A small room with sensor-controlled sprays has been dedicated for the virtual dip into the Ganga . A tour at the museum will end with a holographic show on Varanasi's traditional Ramlila or re-the enactment of Lord Ram's life. UNI