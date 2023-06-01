PM SVANidhi scheme's spread among fastest, says Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: On Thursday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the PM SVANidhi initiative, which was established to provide simple loans to street vendors, is seeing one of the fastest roll-outs of any government schemes.

The Union minister for housing and urban affairs was speaking at a celebration marking the third anniversary of the Prime Minister's Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).

At the event, the minister stated in a statement that PM SVANidhi has caused a historic surge in financial inclusion and digital literacy across the country.—Inputs from Agencies