    Menu
    India

    PM SVANidhi scheme's spread among fastest, says Hardeep Puri

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June1/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Thursday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the PM SVANidhi initiative, which was established to provide simple loans to street vendors, is seeing one of the fastest roll-outs of any government schemes.

    The Union minister for housing and urban affairs was speaking at a celebration marking the third anniversary of the Prime Minister's Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).

    At the event, the minister stated in a statement that PM SVANidhi has caused a historic surge in financial inclusion and digital literacy across the country.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :PM SVANidhi Hardeep Singh financial inclusion digital literacy
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in