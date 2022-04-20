PM slams 'discarded' oppn for stalling Parl over note ban

Bahraich (UP): (PTI) Expressing concern over virtual washout of the Winter Session of Parliament amidst continued opposition protest on demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said parties "discarded" by the people have stalled proceedings in both the Houses.





"Parliament has not been allowed to function for 20 days. We are ready for a debate (on demonetisation) but we are not being allowed to present our view point by those very parties that have been discarded by the electorate," he said.





Modi was addressing BJP's Parivartan Yatra through mobile phone from Lucknow after the IAF chopper carrying him failed to land in Bahraich due to poor visibility.





"They (opposition) come to the Well of the House...throw paper at the Speaker. We want to put forth the government's view point...but they are not allowing us to do so," he said.





On demonetisation, he said, "You must have seen that the government is after people who have stashed black money. The government is committed to empowering the poor. The people are also taking pain to ensure the country moves on the path of development."





Attacking Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Modi said both the parties are talking in the "same tone". He said both the parties are facing "hardship" due to note ban.





Modi said only BJP could fulfil aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh and appealed to the electorate in Awadh region to vote for the party in the coming Assembly polls in the state.





"For Uttar Pradesh to progress, poverty and goonda raj need to be removed," he said.

"Police are also helping those who are indulging in hooliganism. We have to crush those patronising 'goondagardi' (hooliganism). BJP will fulfill aspirations of the people of the state," he said.





Asking people to learn to use mobile banking, Modi said, "I am addressing you through mobile. You can turn your mobile into your bank. You have to learn it slowly."





Modi was national general secretary of BJP when he visited Bahraich in 2001 for the first time, and later in November 2013 for the second time.





This was BJP's 5th Parivartan Yatra to be addressed by the Prime Minister in the state.





Modi has earlier addressed four parivartan rallies at Ghazipur, Agra, Kushinagar and Moradabad. His next rally is scheduled to be held in Kanpur on December 19.





State BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The Prime Minister Narendra will try to come again to Bahraich when his schedule and weather allow."





PTI