PM Should Take All Parties Into Confidence On China Issue: Suryakant Dhasmana

Dehradun (The Hawk): Congress State Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana has said that the central government has shown laxity on the issue of China. He said that tension has increased on the Indo China border. He said that the Defense Ministry has officially said that China retreated 2.5 Kilometres. 20 brave Indian soldiers were martyred in the skirmish in Galwan valley. He said that the Prime Minister has not convened the meeting of the National Security Council, which is irresponsible.

Speaking with the media persons in Congress headquarters in Dehradun, Suryakant Dhasmana said that misleading news were being given about the Galwan incident and government told late in the evening that 20 soldiers had been martyred. He said that the government is hiding the real facts. The PM should immediately convene the meeting of the National Security Council and take the whole opposition into confidence. Dhasmana said that the Congress party stood with the armed forces of the country and the central government in the issue of unity and integrity of the country.