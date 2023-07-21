PM should make elaborate statement on Manipur in Parliament: Kharge

New Delhi: On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the prime minister make a lengthy statement in Parliament regarding the situation in Manipur. Kharge argued that Modi should have fired the state's chief minister instead of drawing "false equivalence" between Manipur and states governed by the Congress party.

After a video showing two women being paraded naked and abused by a crowd in a Manipur hamlet went viral on social media, opposition parties increased their attacks on the administration over the violence there.