    PM should make elaborate statement on Manipur in Parliament: Kharge

    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the prime minister make a lengthy statement in Parliament regarding the situation in Manipur. Kharge argued that Modi should have fired the state's chief minister instead of drawing "false equivalence" between Manipur and states governed by the Congress party.

    The Congress has requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Parliament on the current situation in Manipur.

    After a video showing two women being paraded naked and abused by a crowd in a Manipur hamlet went viral on social media, opposition parties increased their attacks on the administration over the violence there.—Inputs from Agencies

