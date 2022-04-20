PM says TMC goondas broke Vidyasagar's statue, BJP govt will install grand statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Thursday said his government was committed towards Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's vision and promised to install his grand statue at the same spot in Kolkata where it was vandalised by "TMC goondas".

While lashing out at Mamata Banerjee, the prime minister said he was going for a rally in Dum Dum later in the day but was not sure if the West Bengal Chief Minister will allow his helicopter to land.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said,"The statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was broken by TMC goondas during the road show of BJP President Amit Shah. Those involved in this act should be given strong punishment".

He said a grand "panch dhatu" (made up of five metals) statue of Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar will be installed at the same spot to give a befitting reply to TMC workers.

Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Shah's massive road show Tuesday. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence.

Hitting back at BSP supremo Mayawati, who had attacked him over violence in West Bengal, Modi said, "The manner in which the West Bengal government has been targeting UPiites, Biharis and those from Purvanchal, he thought Behenji will give a befitting reply but she is more concerned about power".

The prime minister said he is going to Bengal later in the day and added that "anarchy was spread by TMC workers during his earlier meetings there in West Midnapore and Thakurnagar".

"I have a rally in Dum Dum. Let's see if Didi allows it, if she has her way she will not allow the helicopter to land, Modi said.

Lashing out at the SP-BSP alliance, he said those raising "Modi-hatao slogans are today frustrated.Uttar Pradesh has made their arithmetic all wrong and so their abuses have increased".

"Mahamilavatis want somehow to get 'khichdi' govt at Centre which can be blackmailed for their needs," he said.