PM says government is trying to write laws in simple Indian languages.

New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his administration is doing everything it can to write legislation in as many Indian languages as possible while still maintaining clarity.

He made these remarks during the opening of the International Lawyers' Conference, noting that the language employed in drafting laws and in the legal process is crucial to achieving justice.

"We in the Indian government are thinking that law should be produced in two ways. One draft will be in the language you are used to," he said to the audience drawn from the legal field. "The second draft will be in a language which the country's common man can understand. He should consider the law his own." Modi said there had been a practice of drafting laws in a complex manner.—Inputs from Agencies